Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,190.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,584,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $39,319,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $37,141,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $31,092,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $24,204,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 209,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,888. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

