Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

