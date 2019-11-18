Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
