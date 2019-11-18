Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,390. The company has a market cap of $116.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 3.55. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

