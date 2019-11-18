FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FLIR Systems ended the third quarter of 2019, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. Declining cost of thermal imaging technology has created opportunity to increase the adoption of thermal technology, thereby boosting its prospects. In October, it acquired the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights, Inc. This should expand its industry-leading technology portfolio built from its acquisitions of Prox Dynamics, Aeryon Labs and Endeavor Robotics. In the year-to-date period, the stock outperformed the industry. However, the U.S.-China tariff war may hurt its growth trajectory. Strong competition from various big and small industry players remains a threat to its profitability. Product performance and product reputation are some of the biggest challenges faced by FLIR Systems.”

FLIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.66. 13,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,888. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,995. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 27.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

