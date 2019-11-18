First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.91 Million Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 251,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

