First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.47 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 72.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $83.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $84.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

