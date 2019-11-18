First Trust Advisors LP Buys 25,547 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

