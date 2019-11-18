First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,510,000 after buying an additional 260,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after buying an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,591,000 after buying an additional 84,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,230,695.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $399,879.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,780,793 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

