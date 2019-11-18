First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $942,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

