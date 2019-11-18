First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 72.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

