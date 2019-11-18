First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $209.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $210.05. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,880.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,349 shares of company stock worth $51,543,337. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

