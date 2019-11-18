First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174,376 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,449,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,413 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,098.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 930,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 852,875 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,560,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,236,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after purchasing an additional 549,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

