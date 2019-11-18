FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.52.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.97. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

