Financial Survey: MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) and Rockwell Automation (OTCMKTS:ROK)

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get MEGGITT PLC/ADR alerts:

MEGGITT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Rockwell Automation pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MEGGITT PLC/ADR and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEGGITT PLC/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25 Rockwell Automation 2 13 3 0 2.06

Rockwell Automation has a consensus target price of $180.29, suggesting a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than MEGGITT PLC/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MEGGITT PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MEGGITT PLC/ADR and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEGGITT PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation 10.39% 99.27% 16.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MEGGITT PLC/ADR and Rockwell Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEGGITT PLC/ADR $2.70 billion 2.32 N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $6.69 billion 3.46 $535.50 million $8.67 23.10

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than MEGGITT PLC/ADR.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats MEGGITT PLC/ADR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MEGGITT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems. The Meggitt Control Systems segment provides aerospace valves, air-oil separators, and retimet filters; heat exchangers; high pressure ducting and flexible joints; and industrial fuel and bleed air control valves, and ground fueling products, as well as aircraft fire protection and control systems. The Meggitt Polymers & Composites segment offers fuel containments and systems, sealing solutions, and advanced composites for the aerospace, marine, and energy sectors. The Meggitt Sensing Systems segment provides sensing, monitoring, power, and motion systems for the aerospace and defense, energy, industrial, and specialty sectors. The Meggitt Equipment Group segment primarily engages in the non-engine actuation, military, and printed circuit heat exchangers businesses. The company was formerly known as Meggitt Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Meggitt PLC in April 1989. Meggitt PLC was founded in 1947 and is based in Christchurch, the United Kingdom.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control. This segment also offers configuration and visualization software, which is used to operate and supervise control platforms, process control software, and manufacturing execution systems and information solution software to enhance productivity and meet regulatory requirements; and other products comprising sensors, machine safety components, and linear motion control products. The Control Products & Solutions segment offers low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, motor and circuit protection devices, AC/DC variable frequency drives, push buttons, signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays, and timers; and packaged solutions, such as configured drives and motor control centers to automation and information solutions. This segment also offers life-cycle support services, such as technical support and repair, asset management, training, maintenance, and safety and network consulting services. The company's brands include Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. It serves food and beverage, home and personal care, life sciences, automotive and tire, oil and gas, mining, metal, and chemicals industries through independent distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.