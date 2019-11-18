Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $134.94 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $344.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

