Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 1-Year High at $6,924.00

Shares of Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,924 ($90.47) and last traded at GBX 6,896 ($90.11), with a volume of 19155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,898 ($90.13).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price (up previously from GBX 6,500 ($84.93)) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,281 ($95.14) to GBX 7,532 ($98.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,085.80 ($79.52).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,450.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,905.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.02), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($217,024.81).

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.