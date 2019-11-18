Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,326 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Federal Signal worth $236,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 43.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 93,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 378,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 864,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,444,587.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,209. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSS opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

