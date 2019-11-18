Fayerweather Charles Has $1.10 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $149.97 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

