Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $21.40 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.12.

Shares of FTCH traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 24,087,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,537. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Farfetch by 139.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,155,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Farfetch by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,656,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $128,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $94,234,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Farfetch by 127.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

