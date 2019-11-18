Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect Fanhua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CICC Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

