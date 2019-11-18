Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect Fanhua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.55.
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.
