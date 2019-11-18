FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.41 Million

Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post sales of $367.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.30 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $351.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $288,506.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,585 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,704,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.75. 364,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,945. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

