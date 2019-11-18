Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.99. 115,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $6,634,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,382,961.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,946 shares of company stock worth $14,878,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,990,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,853,000 after acquiring an additional 68,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

