Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,690,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 16,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

EXEL stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 37,227 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $714,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,716 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 120,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.