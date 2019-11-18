EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of EVRAZ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of EVRZF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430. EVRAZ has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

