Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 14,130,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $928,789 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 171.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. 110,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,585. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.