ESCO Technologies (ESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $85.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.72 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

