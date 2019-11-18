Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.72

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 39325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.306 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,483,000 after acquiring an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,048,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,523,000 after acquiring an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,007,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

