Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 62,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

