Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of AUP opened at C$6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Dickerson bought 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.11 per share, with a total value of C$25,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$76,626. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,550 shares of company stock worth $53,567.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

