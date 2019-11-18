Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Albemarle Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.69. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

NYSE:ALB opened at $66.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 543,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,816,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

