Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $257,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 48,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $112.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.88.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

