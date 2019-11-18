Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,973 Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Bunge by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

BG stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.