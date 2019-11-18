Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,388 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 194.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 87.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 47.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TUP opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.93. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

