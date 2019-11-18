Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,695 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $37,045,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $31,831,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Ozanne sold 10,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $71,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 494,945 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,948 shares of company stock worth $7,114,169. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.