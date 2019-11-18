Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,940 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,216,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 909,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,531,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,580,000 after purchasing an additional 598,742 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 454,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 303,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

NYSE OI opened at $9.20 on Monday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

