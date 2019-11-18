Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GAL opened at $39.39 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $39.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38.

