Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Washington Federal by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 142,021 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Washington Federal by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $36.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

