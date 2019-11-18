Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,650 JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,994,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,870,000 after acquiring an additional 416,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAGG opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

