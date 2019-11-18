Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kraton by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraton news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,505.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $965,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $22.76 on Monday. Kraton Corp has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

