Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Update

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $125,438.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $131,947 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 104.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 247,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,301. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

