Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.85 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $10,788.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000300 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,710,747 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Crex24, Livecoin, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.