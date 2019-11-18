Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.38 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EEX shares. Citigroup upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 40.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EEX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 124,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $684.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

