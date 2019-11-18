Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,987 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 34,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $97.54 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,636 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

