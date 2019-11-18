Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELD. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

TSE ELD traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.24. 479,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,322. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.36 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 5,201 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$53,622.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,664 shares in the company, valued at C$233,665.84.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

