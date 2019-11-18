Edgeless Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,519.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, ABCC and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00234055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.01414049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00138550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

