Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,075 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 584,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419,611 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura upped their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $191.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.