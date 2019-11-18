Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 5th

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

