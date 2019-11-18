DigitalNote Reaches Market Cap of $5.05 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $1,539.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00726575 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.