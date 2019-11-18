Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $43.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 1868006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

