Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,553 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 962,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

DKS opened at $40.86 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

